Values Added Financial LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.