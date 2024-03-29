United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $6.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.31. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.52 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $229.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,630 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.