Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 37.4%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.5 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

