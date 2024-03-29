Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 37.4%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.5 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.15.
About Eutelsat Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Average Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.