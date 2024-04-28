StockNews.com Downgrades Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

