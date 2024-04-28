McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as high as C$1.96. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 39,167 shares.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.70 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2561769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

McCoy Global Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

(Get Free Report)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.