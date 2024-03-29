Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 24,474 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $221,244.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.10 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 122,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.