Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 159,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

