Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issued By Zacks Research

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Plexus in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. Plexus’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Plexus Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.02. Plexus has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $3,324,075. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

