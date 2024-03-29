PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.00

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 126545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).
PHSC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.69.
PHSC Company Profile
PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.
