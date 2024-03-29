Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,187,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,266,000 after buying an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,705,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 342,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

