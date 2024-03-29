Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $10.85 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

