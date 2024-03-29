Francis Financial Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

