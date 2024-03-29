Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,455 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

