Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

