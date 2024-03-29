Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

