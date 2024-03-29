Ballast Inc. Invests $207,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $104,737,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

