AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.8% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,619,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,622,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

