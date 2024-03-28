ZClassic Market Cap Hits $621,755.22 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ZClassic has a market cap of $621,755.22 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00043681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

