John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $460.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

