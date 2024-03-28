Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $314.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $317.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

