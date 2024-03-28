West Oak Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,559. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

