West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 310 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,732,817. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.