WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 33 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.03. 134,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,649. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

