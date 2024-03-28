Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 382,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,125 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 561,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,774. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

