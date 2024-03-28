Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Tops $3.83 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $13,777.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.18 or 0.00809572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00058990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00191394 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00129923 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,037,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

