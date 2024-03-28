United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,838. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

