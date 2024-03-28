Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,470,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 72,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 604,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

