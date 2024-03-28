Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 29th total of 113,100 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 34,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,248. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Stryve Foods has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.