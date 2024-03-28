Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $16.78 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.