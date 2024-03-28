Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.
ANRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience
In related news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.