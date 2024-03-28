Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Decreases By 87.4%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

