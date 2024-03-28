Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 123.4%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the February 29th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.78. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
