Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 123.4%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the February 29th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 584.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 122,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.78. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

