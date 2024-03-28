Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,682,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,941,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,665,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDX stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

