Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,797. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.