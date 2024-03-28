Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safety Shot Price Performance

Safety Shot stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 1,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421. Safety Shot has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

