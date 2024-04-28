Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $8.64 on Friday, hitting $273.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

