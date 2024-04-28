Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $745,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after buying an additional 550,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. 24,407,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,690,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

