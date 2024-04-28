Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.92 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NOA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 36,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.53.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

