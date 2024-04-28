68,000 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $67.78. 5,426,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,358. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

