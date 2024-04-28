Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 352,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.