RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $296.99, but opened at $330.54. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $337.20, with a volume of 977,184 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.29.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average is $268.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.