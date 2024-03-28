Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

