Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 7,348,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

