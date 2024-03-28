Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BABA traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.33. 3,551,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,645. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.