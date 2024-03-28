McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.13. 1,200,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,003. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

