Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 635.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Stock Performance
Shares of MASN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,566. The company has a market cap of $236,156.70, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
