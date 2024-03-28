Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Update

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 635.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MASN remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,566. The company has a market cap of $236,156.70, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

