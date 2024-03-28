Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 1,033.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Down 1.5 %

LYT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 158,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

