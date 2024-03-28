Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.300–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.0 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.380 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 8.0 %

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

