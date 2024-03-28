John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 53,037 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 75,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 590.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 67,055 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 339.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

