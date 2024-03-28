John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 53,037 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
