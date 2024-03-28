Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $141,834.68 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007173 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,892.25 or 0.99950799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00142620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00357744 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $139,203.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.