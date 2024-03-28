Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,907.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

